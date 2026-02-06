This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Josh Minott: Available to play
Minott is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
The Celtics traded Minott to the Nets on Thursday, and the forward will be available to make his Brooklyn debut. He fell out of favor in Boston, and it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a role with his new team.