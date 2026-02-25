Minott (G League assignment) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acquired from the Celtics on Feb. 5, Minott didn't make any appearances for Brooklyn before being assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets following the All-Star break. He looks like he could rejoin the Nets ahead of Thursday's contest, but Minott is unlikely to be featured in the rotation if he suits up.