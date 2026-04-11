site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-josh-minott-ruled-out-for-sunday-528921 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Josh Minott: Ruled out for Sunday
•
1 min read
Minott (ankle) won't play Sunday in Toronto, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This will be Minott's third consecutive game on the inactive list. Expect more minutes for E.J. Liddell and Jalen Wilson with Minott out.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories