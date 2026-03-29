site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-josh-minott-ruled-out-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Josh Minott: Ruled out for Sunday
•
1 min read
Minott (hip) won't play Sunday versus Sacramento.
With Minott out, there will be more minutes available for Ochai Agbaji and Chaney Johnson. For now, Minott should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Hornets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read