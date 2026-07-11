Nets' Joshua Jefferson: Available to play Saturday

Jefferson will play in Saturday's Summer League game versus Atlanta, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jefferson wasn't available to suit up until the trade between the Timberwolves and Nets that centered around Nic Claxton and Julius Randle was finalized. The 22-year-old Jefferson, selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, finished his collegiate career at Iowa State, most recently averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 steals over 30.9 minutes in 35 appearances, including one NCAA Tournament game.