Nets' Joshua Jefferson: Quiet in debut Saturday

Jefferson ended with nine points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Jefferson made his Summer League debut Saturday. However, he struggled overall, finishing with only nine points while shooting an inefficient 1-for-8 from behind the field. The 22-year-old was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after spending his final collegiate season at Iowa State in 2025-26. In 35 appearances, including one NCAA Tournament game, Jefferson averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 steals over 30.9 minutes.