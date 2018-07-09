Nets' Juan Pablo Vaulet: Out again Monday
Vaulet (foot) is expected to remain out for Monday's summer league matchup with the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Vaulet suffered a foot injury during a practice prior to the start of Las Vegas Summer League, which has now forced him to miss three straight games. When, or if, Vaulet will be cleared at some point later this week is still uncertain, which is a tough blow for a player trying to earn a training camp invite. Vaulet played for Weber Bahia Estudiantes of the Argentinian Liga A league last season.
