Nets' Juan Pablo Vaulet: Out due to foot injury Friday
Vaulet is out for Friday's Las Vegas Summer League tilt against the Magic due to a foot injury suffered in Thursday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it's enough to keep him from taking the floor. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Grizzlies.
