Randle said he's looking forward to playing alongside Michael Porter after Brooklyn acquired him this offseason, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

After acting as the top scoring option for most of his Knicks tenure, Randle's usage took an expected dip over his last two years in Minnesota. He lost plenty of playmaking duties to Anthony Edwards with the Timberwolves, but Randle is now in line for a considerable bump in ball-handling responsibilities with the rebuilding Nets. The veteran forward figures to be a focal point of the offense alongside Porter in 2026-27, which should offer Randle plenty of upside in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts this fall.