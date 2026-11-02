Randle finished with 20 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 win over Indiana.

Randle played well enough Sunday to lead Brooklyn to its first win of the 2026-27 campaign. The 31-year-old veteran wasn't efficient overall, though he still shot over 40.0 percent from deep for the fourth time as a Net. In six regular-season appearances, Randle is now averaging 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists across 34.0 minutes per contest. While he has been productive, he has had trouble taking care of the ball, committing 4.2 turnovers per game.