Randle compiled 21 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 103-90 loss to the Knicks.

Randle registered his first double-double as a Net while setting season highs in rebounds and made and attempted free throws. He couldn't find the range from beyond the arc after connecting on four triples on Sunday, and he now has at least four turnovers in four consecutive games. Randle's struggles from the floor also continued, as he's shot below 35 percent from the field in three straight outings. The 31-year-old will continue to see a high usage rate for the 1-6 Nets, but the hope is that he'll clean up some of his mistakes as the season progresses.