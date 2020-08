Anderson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

With a number of regulars sitting, the Nets will once again shuffle the deck and go with a new starting five. Anderson will get the nod at one forward spot, and he'll be joined by Chris Chiozza, Tyler Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Rodions Kurucs.