Anderson is expected to sign a 10-day contract with Brooklyn, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has spent the 2019-20 campaign in the G League with Raptors 905, but he'll get a chance to prove he belongs in the NBA. He was averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 13 contests in the G League.

