Anderson will not participate in Wednesday's scrimmage against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

While Anderson participated in practice for the first time Tuesday, coach Jacque Vaughn said that Anderson will be held out Wednesday considering he's still getting acclimated. Tyler Johnson and Jamal Crawford will sit out as well. As a result, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa could all see extra run, not to mention guards like Chris Chiozza and Garrett Temple.