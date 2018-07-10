Nets' Kamari Murphy: Grabs 10 boards off the bench in SL loss
Murphy tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Monday's 78-69 loss to the Timberwolves in a Vegas Summer League contest.
Murphy is no stranger to followers of the Nets' G-League squad in Long Island as he was arguably the most productive player on the team. His invitation to the Summer League was no big surprise, but his prospects as an impact player are minimal.
