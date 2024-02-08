Bates-Diop was traded from the Suns to the Nets along with Jordan Goodwin as part of a three-team deal that sent Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu to Memphis and David Roddy and Royce O'Neale to Phoenix, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bates-Diop had relatively consistent minutes for the Suns early in the season, but his playing time fluctuated over the past few weeks. He'll now attempt to carve out a reserve role in Brooklyn, but it seems unlikely that he'll be a significant contributor as long as the team is relatively healthy.