Bates-Diop (recently traded) will be available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, NBA writer Billy Reinhardt reports.

Bates-Diop wasn't able to make his team debut Thursday since his trade was still pending, but he's been cleared to suit up a few days later. He saw inconsistent playing time to close out his time in Phoenix, so it's unclear how many minutes he'll garner off the bench with the Nets.