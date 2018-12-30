Faried scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-115 loss to the Bucks.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson left the game after just three minutes with a hip issue, opening the door for Faried to see his most significant action yet this season and record his first double-double. If RHJ's injury proves to be serious, Faried should take on more consistent minutes in the Nets' frontcourt rotation, and he may even find himself starting if coach Kenny Atkinson decides to keep players like DeMarre Carroll in their current roles.