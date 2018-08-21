Nets' Kenneth Faried: Charged with marijuana possession
Faried was arrested early Tuesday morning for fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor, Dan Feldman of NBC Sports reports.
Considering the crime is a misdemeanor, Faried is unlikely to face legal consequences affecting his season. However, it's possible he will face discipline by the league, which could include a suspension.
More News
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...