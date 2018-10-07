Faried (ankle) went through a full practice Sunday and has been cleared to play in Monday's preseason game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Faried has been nursing a sore ankle recently, which forced him to sit out Wednesday's exhibition. However, after a few more day off for rest and recovery, he's feeling better and was able to rejoin the team for practice Sunday. Barring a surprise uptick in discomfort, Faried has been give the green light to play Monday, so look for him to jump in as a depth option in the frontcourt. Faried doesn't carry much fantasy intrigue into the season.