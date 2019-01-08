Nets' Kenneth Faried: Double-double off bench
Faried had 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and 12 rebounds in Monday's loss to Boston.
The Nets were without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris, so Faried got a chance to re-enter the rotation and he made the most of the opportunity. The veteran has appeared in only four games since the start of December, but he's notched double-doubles in each of his last two contests. Faried had 21 points and 10 boards in a loss to Milwaukee on Dec. 29 and picked up three straight DNP-CDs before Monday.
