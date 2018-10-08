Nets' Kenneth Faried: Not expected to play Monday
Updating a previous report, Faried (ankle) is not expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Faried was a full participant in Sunday's practice and the original expectation was that he'd be cleared for a return Monday. However, it appears the Nets will take a safer approach with their veteran big man and will give him one more night off before potentially getting him back in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition versus the Raptors. Either way, Faried doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing time during the regular season.
