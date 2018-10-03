Nets' Kenneth Faried: Out Wednesday
Faried is out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks due to left ankle soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Faried presumably picked up the injury during camp and should be considered day-to-day following Wednesday's game. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Pleads not guilty after recent arrest•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Charged with marijuana possession•
-
Nets' Kenneth Faried: Shipped to Brooklyn•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Buried on depth chart all season•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: DNP again Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Not on injury report•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.