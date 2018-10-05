Nets' Kenneth Faried: Partially practices Friday
Faried (ankle) went through portions of Friday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Faried missed Wednesday's preseason contest due to his ankle injury and he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons. More information should arrive as the Nets continue practicing ahead of the contest.
