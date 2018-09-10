Nets' Kenneth Faried: Pleads not guilty after recent arrest
Faried pleaded not guilty in court last week to a fourth-degree charge of criminal possession of marijuana, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Faried's court date stemmed from his Aug. 21 arrest for the misdemeanor offense. The NBA will presumably wait for a resolution to the legal case before deciding whether or not Faried's actions warrant a suspension. The 28-year-old is expected to serve as interior depth for the Nets this season after being acquired from the Nuggets earlier this summer.
