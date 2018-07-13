Nets' Kenneth Faried: Shipped to Brooklyn

Faried was traded to the Nets on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets executed a salary dump Thursday, sending Faried and Darrell Arthur over to Brooklyn along with a pair of future draft picks in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead. Faried had largely fallen out of favor in Denver, averaging a career-low 14.4 minutes per game with the Nuggets in 2017-18. He'll now head to Brooklyn with a fresh start and an opportunity to start or at least have a significant role with the Nets.