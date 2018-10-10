Faried (ankle) will play during Wednesday's preseason action against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Faried will make his Nets debut Wednesday after being sidelined with a sore left ankle. He largely fell out of the rotation last season in Denver, but managed to rebound well in limited action. Across 14.4 minutes per game, he averaged 5.9 points and 4.8 boards.