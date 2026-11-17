Ellis produced eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 135-123 loss to the 76ers.

Ellis was efficient from the field and tied for the game-high mark in blocks against Philadelphia. He saw just seven minutes of action in Saturday's loss to Memphis, though he returned to a meaningful role Monday and logged 20-plus minutes of action for the third time over his last four appearances. During that span, he's averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.8 minutes per tilt.