Johnson chipped in 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Hawks.

Johnson built off the 21-point performance he had against the Celtics on Saturday in the first leg of this back-to-back set, finishing just three points away from tying his best scoring output of the campaign Sunday. This was Johnson's ninth game with at least 20 points this season -- eight of them have come since the beginning of January.