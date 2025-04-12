Johnson racked up 20 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 117-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

The fourth-year guard led the Nets in scoring as he puts the finishing touches on a strong finish to the season. Johnson has drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight appearances, averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 boards and 2.6 threes over that stretch while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.