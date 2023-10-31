The Nets signed Johnson to a two-way deal on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson averaged 4.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.4 minutes across 40 games in 2022-23 for the Trail Blazers. The No. 21 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was traded to Phoenix this offseason and subsequently waived. With Brooklyn, Johnson is set to split time between the NBA and G League.