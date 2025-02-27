Johnson had 16 points (4-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to Oklahoma City.

Johnson didn't have his best shooting performance and couldn't get into any sort of scoring rhythm throughout the game. However, he still salvaged his fantasy line by posting solid contributions in other categories. Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game since the beginning of February.