Johnson finished Saturday's 105-94 loss to the Jazz with eight points (3-14 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes.

Johnson continues to start for the Nets but has yet to fully take advantage of the situation. Having now started seven consecutive games, Johnson has scored double-digits only once, producing 43 total points in that time. Although there is a chance he continues to start, at least for the foreseeable future, Johnson is unlikely to be a leading producer, especially once the team is healthy.