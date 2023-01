Brooklyn assigned Edwards to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday.

Edwards didn't appear in any games for Brooklyn during his latest NBA stint and will head to the G League to presumably get some extended run in Long Island's matchup against the Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Across 22 G League appearances this year, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.