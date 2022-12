Edwards scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added eight rebounds in 33 minutes Tuesday against Greensboro.

Edwards couldn't get his shot working from beyond the arc, but he redeemed himself by knocking down 54.5 percent of his shots from inside the three-point line. He also had a nice night on the glass, securing seven of his eight rebounds on the defensive end.