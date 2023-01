Edwards finished with 36 points (14-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks in 39 minutes Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Edwards did it all in this one, scoring 15 of his 36 points from beyond the arc while also contributing on the defensive end with three steals and four blocks. The 22-year-old has scored in double figures in four of his first five appearances of the regular season, but Wednesday's outburst was his best showing by far.