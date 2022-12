Edwards tallied eight points (4-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six steals and one block in 31 minutes Monday against the Go-Go.

Edwards couldn't buy a shot from beyond the arc, but he made an impact on the defensive end with six steals. Despite failing to reach double figures Monday, he's scored in double digits in five of his first six matchups of the 2022-23 campaign with Long Island.