Edwards totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes Monday against Grand Rapids.

Edwards led his team in rebounds and secured 11 of his 13 boards on the defensive glass. He also played a team-high 38 minutes. Edwards has made his presence known on the defensive end of late, as he's swatted away two shots in back-to-back contests while also collecting a steal in each appearance.