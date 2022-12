Edwards collected 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes Monday against the Blue Coats.

Edwards has looked sharp in the four games he's appeared in this season, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He's reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back matchups and should see plenty of run while in the G League.