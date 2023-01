Edwards was recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Edwards recently exploded for a 36-point, 10-rebound double-double in the G League and has been rewarded with a call up to the NBA club. Alondes Williams, David Duke and Day'Ron Sharpe are also with the Nets for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, as Brooklyn looks to add depth ahead of its first game without Kevin Durant (knee).