Nets' Kevin Durant: Advances to 3-on-3 work
Durant (Achilles) had been taking part in 3-on-3 on-court workouts with the Nets before the NBA went on hiatus March 12, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Neither the Nets nor Durant seem to be seriously entertaining the possibility of the 31-year-old making his Brooklyn debut in 2019-20 -- whenever the season resumes -- but he looks well on his way to gaining full clearance in advance of training camp. Durant underwent surgery to repair his ruptured right Achilles' tendon last June, so he'll have well more than a full year of recovery time before he returns to competitive action.
More News
