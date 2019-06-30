Nets' Kevin Durant: Announces he'll sign with Nets
Durant (Achilles) officially announced via The Boardroom's Instagram account Sunday that he plans to sign with the Nets.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news earlier Sunday, but Durant has now officially confirmed that he'll sign a four-year, $164 million contract in Brooklyn. Durant is expected to be followed in short order by both Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, which immediately moves up the Nets' window of title contention. Of course, Durant is expected to miss much, if not all, of next season after tearing his Achilles during the NBA Finals.
