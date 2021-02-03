Durant recorded 28 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block Tuesday in a 124-120 home win over the Clippers.

Durant's 13 shots were a season low, but he made up for the unimpressive number with his season-best 84.6 shot percentage. He has been absolutely unstoppable across his past three games, averaging 32.3 points on a 60.3 field-goal percentage. More importantly, Durant led in shot attempts only one of those nights (Jan. 27 at Atlanta, 26) and shows no signs of diminished value despite having less of the ball.