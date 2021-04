Durant is starting Tuesday's game against the Raptors, and his minutes limit will increase, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Durant made his return from a three-game absence due to a thigh injury Sunday, and he posted 33 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes. His minutes limit has been increased for Tuesday, so, assuming the game remains competitive, Durant could certainly see minutes in the low-to-mid 30s.