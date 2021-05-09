Durant had 33 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's win over Denver.

Durant and Kyrie Irving (31 points) paced the Nets' offense and spurred a monster second-half run after Brooklyn fell behind by 15 after two quarters. It was a nice bounceback for Durant, who was coming off of a 20-point (7-21 FG) effort in Thursday's loss to Dallas. Over his last five games, Durant is averaging 33.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block with 3.2 made threes on 45.7 percent shooting from deep.