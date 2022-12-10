Durant ended Friday's 120-116 victory over Atlanta with 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Durant burst out of the gate firing on all cylinders, scoring 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting in the first quarter. He cooled down a bit from there but still finished with a game-high 34 points. The superstar forward also swatted a pair of shots in the win, marking the fourth time in his past six games that he's finished with multiple blocks. Durant has unsurprisingly been one of fantasy's top producers this season, posting per-game averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.7 blocks and 0.7 steals.