Durant racked up 27 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's 109-105 win over Toronto.

The 34-year-old superstar didn't even make his first field goal until there were less than seven minutes left in the second quarter, but by the end of the night Durant had delivered his usual strong production. Despite plenty of offseason turmoil and trade demands, if he can stay healthy there's no reason to think Durant's performance on the court will fall off any time soon.