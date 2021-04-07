Durant (hamstring) will be available to play Wednesday against the Pelicans.

As anticipated, Durant will be back in action for the first time since mid-February after missing the Nets' last 23 games with a left hamstring strain. Given the extra caution the Nets took with Durant while he managed the injury, there's reason to hope that he'll quickly return to the elite form he displayed prior to missing time, though head coach Steve Nash is still expected to limit the 32-year-old's minutes to some extent in his first game in nearly two months. Durant is also a candidate sit out at least one half of the Nets' remaining back-to-back sets this season, but Brooklyn is likely just happy to have one of its stars back in action, especially with James Harden now at risk of missing extended time with a hamstring injury of his own.