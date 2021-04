Durant (hamstring) is "closing in" on a return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Expect Durant to be out Thursday, but there's optimism about his return sooner than later. However, the Nets continue to be as vague as possible regarding Durant's injury and timetable, so it's not clear what "closing in" on a return actually means. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.