Durant had 38 points (12-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and four blocks across 50 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime loss against the Cavaliers.

Durant paced the Nets in scoring and rebounds while ending just two dimes away from a triple-double, and he also registered a season-high mark in blocks. Durant has scored at least 26 points in all but one game this season, but he has taken things to a whole new level of late -- he has scored 30 or more points in five of his last six games. Perhaps more importantly, Durant has looked comfortable playing alongside both James Harden and Kyrie Irving, and he should continue to work as Brooklyn's main scoring option in a star-studded lineup that includes three of the best offensive players in The Association.